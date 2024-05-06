Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.26. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 204,849 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $913.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.