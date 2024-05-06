Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target to $28.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of RM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. 58,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,266. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Regional Management by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 88.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

