George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$212.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$212.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.50.

Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$188.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$188.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total value of C$422,079.10. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total transaction of C$422,079.10. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60. Insiders sold a total of 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724 in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

