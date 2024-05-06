Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.