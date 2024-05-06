Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

CASY traded up $9.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,454. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $324.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.