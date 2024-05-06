Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 450,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,477. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

