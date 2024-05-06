Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Winmark by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Trading Down 1.5 %

WINA traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,341. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $313.60 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

