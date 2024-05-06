Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. 502,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
