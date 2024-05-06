Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,042. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

