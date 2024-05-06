Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 745 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
