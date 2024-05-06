Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 745 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

