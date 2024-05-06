Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.670-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.83. 423,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

