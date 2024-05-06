Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Down 12.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 216,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 233,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.1998433 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

