Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,219. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

