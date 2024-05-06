CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

