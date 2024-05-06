Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 368,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 534,281 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.17.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $932.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Custom Truck One Source last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

