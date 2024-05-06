Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 250,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 320,571 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.56.

Cosan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Get Cosan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cosan by 22.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.