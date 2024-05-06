CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL opened at $242.51 on Friday. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $265.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average is $232.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total transaction of $479,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,640.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.95, for a total transaction of $479,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,389 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,640.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 312,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 474.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

