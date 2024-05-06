ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ExlService by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

