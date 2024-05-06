Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE RSI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 692,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $79,620.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. 56.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.