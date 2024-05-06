Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after acquiring an additional 486,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,631 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. 13,117,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,688,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

