PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. 580,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $708.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

