BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $5.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,906,898 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

