Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.40

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 92990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$605.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3656846 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Insiders have bought a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 over the last 90 days. 26.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

