Barclays Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $85.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.21.

NYSE:SE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.13. 4,244,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 280.50 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,673 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

