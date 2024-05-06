Joint’s (JYNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
Joint Stock Down 2.0 %
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
