5,206 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,939,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 737,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.44. 2,737,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,223. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

