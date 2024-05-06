Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,245,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

