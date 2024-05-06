Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 17,320 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSPH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,525. The firm has a market cap of $958.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

