U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 55.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,355. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

