inSure DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $281,828.96 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $154.89 million and $281,828.96 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00529108 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $586,337.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”



