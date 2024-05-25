Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYAX opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Nayax has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $9,170,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

