Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $16.33 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,875,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

