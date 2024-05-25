PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.