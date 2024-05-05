First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 11,831 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,036.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

