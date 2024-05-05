StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

