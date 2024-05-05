Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959,378 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

