WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

