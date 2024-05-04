VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 62,448 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.57.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

