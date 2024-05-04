VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 62,448 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.57.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
