First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 484 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

