Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,268,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

