Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 253,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,837. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
