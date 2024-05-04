Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 253,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,837. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

