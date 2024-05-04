Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.21. 4,458,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,964. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

