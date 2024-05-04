Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,458 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 1,007,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

