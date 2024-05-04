44,484 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after buying an additional 439,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.3 %

John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 262,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.