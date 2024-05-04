TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,270.90

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,270.90 and last traded at $1,268.63, with a volume of 91907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,249.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,070.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

