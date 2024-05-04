Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.77

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 487009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Sasol by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

