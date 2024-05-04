Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 13,080 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 4,899,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,137. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

