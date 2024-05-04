Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,749 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.9 %

Sanofi stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.01. 1,113,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

