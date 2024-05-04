Swiss National Bank Has $149.86 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,293,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 347,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Ford Motor worth $149,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ford Motor by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

