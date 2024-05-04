Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $208.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $82,209,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.